Hamas met Gaza mediators this week, but 'no progress' seen, say sources

CAIRO: A Hamas delegation held two meetings with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Doha this week but they produced no breakthrough in the search for a Gaza truce, sources close to the group said Friday.

"Egyptian officials met twice with a high-level Hamas delegation led by (chief negotiator) Khalil al-Hayya (and) Qatari officials on Wednesday and Thursday in Doha," one source told AFP.

A second source said the talks were "serious" but made "no concrete progress".

Israel's military resumed its offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18, ending a two-month truce that saw a surge in aid into the war-ravaged territory and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Israel announced plans on Monday to expand its military campaign, drawing a chorus of international criticism.

Israel's military has said the expanded operations approved by the security cabinet on Sunday would include displacing "most" of Gaza's population.