Deputy attorney general who defended Trump in hush money trial is named acting librarian of Congress

WASHINGTON: Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented Donald Trump during his 2024 criminal trial, has been appointed acting librarian of Congress, the Justice Department said Monday. Blanche replaces longtime librarian Carla Hayden, whom the White House fired last week amid criticism from conservatives that she was advancing a “woke” agenda.

Also Monday, two other Trump appointees to the library attempted unsuccessfully to enter the Copyright Office, according to a person with knowledge of the incident. Brian Nieves, a deputy chief of staff and senior counsel in Blanche’s office, was named acting assistant librarian, Justice Department spokesman Chad Gilmartin confirmed. And Paul Perkins, an associate deputy attorney general and veteran Justice Department attorney, is now the acting register of copyrights and director of the Copyright Office, replacing Shira Perlmutter, whom the Trump administration pushed out last weekend.

Nieves and Perkins were in the hallway outside the Copyright Office, which is part of the Library of Congress, but could not get in without access to badges, according to the person. After a brief discussion with library officials and U.S. Capitol Police, whom the library had contacted, the appointees left voluntarily. The person was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Capitol Police said that no one was barred from, or escorted out of, the building and otherwise referred questions back to the Library of Congress.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters Monday that lawmakers are investigating whether Trump has the power to fire the librarian of Congress, who is technically a legislative branch employee.

“We want to make sure congressional equities are respected and protected in this process,” Thune said.

The Associated Press obtained an internal memo from Robert Randolph Newlen, who had been serving as acting librarian, saying that Congress was “engaged” with the White House about Blanche’s appointment and that the library had not yet “received direction from Congress about how to move forward.”

The implications of Trump's installing a close ally as librarian of Congress could be far-reaching.

For instance, the librarian could see requests made by lawmakers to the Congressional Research Service, which are usually seen only by the requesting office and the CRS itself, according to a congressional aide who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The nonpartisan agency is largely known as the think tank of Capitol Hill and provides analyses meant to help lawmakers in the legislative process. But Democrats are already concerned about what kind of information Trump-appointed officials could access in a process that is typically confidential between CRS and lawmakers.