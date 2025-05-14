Indian-origin Anita Anand sworn in as new foreign minister of Canada

CHANDIGARH: The 58-year-old Indian-origin Anita Anand has been sworn in as the new foreign minister of Canada in a major Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

She took an oath of office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita, a tradition she had followed in previous cabinet appointments as well. She had earlier served as the defence minister from 2021-23.

Hindu groups across Canada celebrated her appointment.

41-year-old Maninder Sidhu has also been appointed as Minister of International Trade.

After being sworn in to her new role, Anand wrote on X, "I am honoured to be named Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mark Carney and our team to build a safer, fairer world and deliver for Canadians."