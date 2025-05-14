Trump becomes first US President in 25 years to meet Syrian leader, asks him to normalise ties with Israel

RIYADH: US President Donald Trump asked Syria's new leader on Wednesday to normalise relations with Israel after he offered a major boost to the war-ravaged country by announcing the lifting of sanctions.

Trump, on a state visit to Riyadh, became the first US president in 25 years to meet a Syrian leader -- Ahmed al-Sharaa, an erstwhile Islamist guerrilla and onetime jihadist who had been on a US wanted list and led the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December.

The interim Syrian president and Trump, wearing matching suits, shook hands as they met jointly with Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and, by video link, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the key supporter of the new government in Damascus.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia had both advocated reconciliation with Syria but the move is the latest to put Trump at odds with Israel, which has voiced pessimism over Sharaa and ramped up strikes to degrade the longtime adversary's military capabilities.

The White House said Trump asked the Syrian leader to normalise relations with Israel by joining the so-called Abraham Accords signed by some Gulf Arab states.

Trump also asked Sharaa to deport Palestinian militants and tell foreign fighters to leave the country, as well as to take control of camps for captured Islamic State group fighters, currently run by Kurdish militants opposed by Turkey, the White House said.

While aboard Air Force One en route to Qatar, Trump poured praise on Sharaa, saying the meeting went "great".

He is a "young, attractive guy. Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter," he told reporters.

Syria's foreign ministry hailed the meeting as "historic", but did not mention the Abraham Accords. State media also did not mention normalisation.

The ministry said the leaders discussed "avenues for Syrian-American partnership in counterterrorism efforts" and the importance of lifting sanctions and supporting reconstruction.

After the longer-than-expected half-hour meeting, Trump said the Assad-era sanctions had been "really crippling" on Syria.

"It's not going to be easy anyway, so it gives them a good, strong chance, and it was my honour to do so," Trump said, addressing Gulf Arab leaders.