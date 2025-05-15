US Supreme Court weighs judicial checks on Trump in birthright citizenship case

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court hears a case on Thursday that could result in a radical reversal of constitutional interpretation and sharply curb the judiciary's ability to rein in Donald Trump -- or future American presidents. The case before the top court involves the Republican leader's bid to end automatic citizenship for children born on American soil.

But the immediate question at hand is whether a single federal judge can block a president's policies with an injunction that applies nationwide.

Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship has been paused separately by district courts in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington state who deemed it unconstitutional.

Other Trump initiatives have also been frozen by judges around the nation -- both Democratic and Republican appointees -- leading the Justice Department to make an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, where conservatives make up a 6-3 majority.

"The need for this Court's intervention has become urgent as universal injunctions have reached tsunami levels," Solicitor General John Sauer, who will argue Thursday for Trump, said in a court filing.

"The injunctions irreparably injure our system of separated powers by forbidding the Executive Branch from effectuating a fundamental policy of the President."

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, personally railed against "unlawful" nationwide injunctions by "Radical Left Judges," saying they could "lead to the destruction of our Country!"

"These judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency, without having to attain 80 million votes," he said, in reference to his 2024 election victory.