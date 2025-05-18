Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 66 people, hospitals and medics say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hospitals and medics in the Gaza Strip say Israeli strikes across the Palestinian enclave killed at least 66 people overnight and into Sunday.

The hospitals and medics said women and children were among the dead.

The bloodshed came as Israel launches an escalation of its war in Gaza, which it says is meant to ramp up pressure on Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.