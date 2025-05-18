Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 66 people, hospitals and medics say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hospitals and medics in the Gaza Strip say Israeli strikes across the Palestinian enclave killed at least 66 people overnight and into Sunday.
The hospitals and medics said women and children were among the dead.
The bloodshed came as Israel launches an escalation of its war in Gaza, which it says is meant to ramp up pressure on Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 22 people were killed and at least 100 others wounded in a predawn attack on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Seven people were killed in a strike on a house in northern Gaza's Jabalia, Bassal said, while the Al-Awda hospital in the same area reported damage.
Deaths were also recorded in the cental area of Al-Zawayda and in Khan Yunis, in the south, according to Bassal.
The Israeli military announced on Saturday it was intensifying its operations across Gaza in a bid to defeat Hamas militants after more than 19 months of war.
The stepped-up campaign comes amid growing international concern over worsening humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory due to an Israeli aid blockade.