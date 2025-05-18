One killed as Russia launches one of biggest drone attacks on Ukraine since start of war

KYIV: Russia overnight into Sunday launched one of its most intense drone attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia fired a total of 273 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. Of those, 88 were intercepted and a further 128 lost, likely having been electronically jammed. The attacks targeted the country's Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

According to Kyiv regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk, a 28-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack on the region and three other people, including a 4-year-old child, were wounded.

The number of drones fired exceeds Russia's previous largest known single drone attack of the war, when Russia pounded Ukraine with 267 drones on the eve of the war's third anniversary.