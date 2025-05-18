Tens of thousands protest Gaza 'genocide' in the Netherlands as Israel kills at least 144 Palestinians in less than 24 hrs

Tens of thousands of people turned out Sunday in The Hague to protest the Dutch government's policy on Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Many protesters dressed in red at the request of the organisers, Oxfam Novib, who wanted to symbolically trace a red line for Gaza.

Rally participants pressed the Dutch government to take action against Israel, pointing out that it is committing a genocide in Gaza.

Organisers said more than 100,000 people took part, describing it as the largest demonstration in the country in 20 years. Police did not give an estimate.

One demonstrator, 25-year-old Rick Timmermans accused the government of supplying parts for the F-35 warplanes Israel was using for strikes on Gaza.

"Sometimes I'm ashamed of the government because it doesn't want to set any limits," said 59-year-old schoolteacher Jolanda Nio.

Israel's army announced "extensive ground operations" Sunday as part of its "newly expanded" campaign in the Gaza Strip, where rescuers reported dozens killed in a wave of Israeli strikes.

At least 144 Palestinians were killed on Sunday in relentless bombardment by the Israel, which also rendered all the public hospitals in northern Gaza out of service.

The intensified genocidal operation comes amid growing international concern over worsening humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory due to Israel's continuous blockade of humanitarian aid, which has been forcibly starving the entire population.