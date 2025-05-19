Amid India's suspension of IWT, China plans to accelerate construction of dam in Pakistan

BEIJING: China has announced plans to accelerate work on a "flagship" dam in Pakistan to ease pressure on its all-weather ally, weeks after India placed the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack, according to a media report.

The state-owned China Energy Engineering Corporation has been working on the Mohmand Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in north-western Pakistan since 2019.

The project was scheduled to be completed next year.

On Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV reported that concrete filling on the dam had started, marking a critical construction milestone and a phase of accelerated development for this national flagship project of Pakistan, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The move comes ahead of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Beijing on Monday for talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.