UK, France, Canada threaten Israel with sanctions as Israeli forces kill at least 70 Palestinians in less than 24 hrs

U.K., France and Canada have threatened to initiate “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its genocidal activities in Gaza and West Bank.
The joint statement on Monday sharply criticised Israel's decision to allow a limited, "basic" amount of aid into Gaza after nearly three months of an Israeli blockade which has forced the entire population into starvation, causing multiple deaths, mostly of children, including infants.
“The Israeli Government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law,” a joint statement released by the British government said.
Isarel had on Sunday announced it will allow a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza, terming it as necessary for "diplomatic reasons."
The statement called on Israel to stop its "egregious" new military actions in Gaza and to immediately allow in sufficient humanitarian aid.
“We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank. … We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions,” the statement said.
The statement came shortly after Israel and the United Nations said the first few trucks of aid had entered Gaza, which the U.N. humanitarian chief described as a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.”
The statement marked the first significant threat from the U.K. and France since the start of Israel's 19-month-long genocidal war that has so far killed over 53,339 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded at least 121,034. According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, the updated death toll stands at 61,700, as thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.
As many as 22 countries signed a joint statement demanding Israel's resumption of limited aid operations to be followed by passage of unfettered humanitarian assistance into the territory ravaged by war.
Sharply criticising Israel's move to establish a US-based foundation to coordinate aid deliveries to Gaza, the statement signed by countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK stressed that they will not support a new model for delivering aid when existing aid groups have both the will and capacity to resume humanitarian operations in Gaza.
“As humanitarian donors, we have two straightforward messages for the government of Israel: allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately and enable the UN and humanitarian organisations to work independently and impartially to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity,” the statement said.
Israel's nearly three-month-long blockade has pushed the entire population of Gaza into a famine-like situation with international organisations slamming Tel Aviv for its weaponisation of starvation against the Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Isarel carried out at least 30 air strikes within an hour in Gaza’s south, killing at least 70 Palestinians since dawn on Monday across the war-ravaged territory.
A spokesperson for the UN on Monday said that three more workers with the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency have been killed in Gaza, in Israel's relentless bombardments. According to Al Jazeera, two of the UN workers were killed in an Israeli strike on an UNRWA school. Israel has been killing aid workers, healthcare workers and journalists in targeted attacks since the beginning of its genocidal war. More than 200 journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023.
The International Court of Justice in The Hague is hearing a case brought by South Africa arguing that Israel has violated the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention and is committing genocide in Gaza. Rights groups and UN agencies have found Israel's military operations in Gaza to be genocidal.
