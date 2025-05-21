Two of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza encircled by Israeli forces

The Indonesian hospital comes under attack

The Indonesian hospital, once the largest in northern Gaza, has been surrounded by Israeli troops, which were positioned about 500 meters (545 yards) away. Drones have hovered above, monitoring any movement, since Sunday, an aid group that supports the hospital said.

The Israeli military said its forces were operating around the hospital and targeting Hamas infrastructure but that troops had not entered the facility and ambulances were allowed to move.

Israeli bulldozers demolished a perimeter wall of the hospital, according to the aid group MERC-Indonesia and a hospital staff member who had since evacuated. The staffer spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

On Tuesday, airstrikes targeted the hospital’s generators, sparking a fire and damaging its main power supply. The strikes also caused damage to the hospital's water supply, according to a video posted by MERC-Indonesia. Large flames were seen rising from the area before daybreak. A speaker in the video said the fire was close to the hospital fuel supply, but firefighters controlled the flames.

At least one staff member was killed, according to WHO, which said those who remained in the hospital were in urgent need of water and food. The U.N. said it was working to transfer remaining patients to other facilities.

Military activity around the hospital also damaged ceilings, the hospital roof and some equipment. At least 20 doctors and staff members decided to stay in the building, and most patients evacuated themselves after fighting intensified in the area starting Thursday.

Doctors and staffers at the hospital were not immediately reachable for comment. A video posted by MERC-Indonesia from the hospital windows showed an Israeli tank a few meters (several feet) away from the hospital.