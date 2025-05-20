UN says 14,000 children could die in Gaza in next 48 hours due to Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid

UN's humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher on Tuesday said that over 14,000 children could die in Gaza in the next 48 hours if sufficient aid did not reach them in time. Israel's three-month-long blockade of humanitarian aid has pushed the entire population in Gaza into a famine-like situation, resulting in several deaths, mostly children, including infants.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s 'Today' programme, Fletcher remarked that the aid that entered Gaza after Israel allowed "minimal" humanitarian assistance to enter the war-ravaged territory was a “drop in the ocean” and totally inadequate for the population’s needs.
“I want to save as many as these 14,000 babies as we can in the next 48 hours,” Fletcher told the BBC.
Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) had earlier this month said that nearly 2,90,000 children in Gaza are on the brink of death due to Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid.
“At a time when 1.1 million children daily lack the minimum nutritional requirements for survival, this crime is being perpetrated by the ‘Israeli’ occupation using starvation as a weapon, amid shameful international silence,” the GMO had said in a statement.
At least 57 Palestinians have so far starved to death in Gaza, causing international outrage against Israel's alleged weaponisation of starvation, which amounts to a war crime.
Speaking to BBC, Fletcher said the UN has strong teams working on the ground in Gaza.
"...many of them have been killed… we still have lots of people on the ground - they’re at the medical centres, they’re at the schools...trying to assess needs,” he said.
A spokesperson for the UN on Monday said that three more workers with the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency have been killed in Gaza, in Israel's relentless bombardments. According to Al Jazeera, two of the UN workers were killed in an Israeli strike on an UNRWA school. Israel has been killing aid workers, healthcare workers and journalists in targeted attacks since the beginning of its genocidal war. More than 200 journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023.
Meanwhile, UK on Tuesday suspended free trade talks with Israel and called its intensified genocidal operations in Gaza as "utterly intolerable," reiterating calls for a ceasefire and a massive scale-up in humanitarian assistance for those impacted in Gaza.
"We're horrified by the escalation from Israel. We repeat our demand for a ceasefire as the only way to free the hostages," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.
"We repeat our opposition to settlements in the West Bank and our demand to massively scale up humanitarian assistance into Gaza," he said.
Starmer's parliamentary statement was followed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy updating the House of Commons on the latest set of sanctions against individuals, illegal settler outposts, and organisations "supporting violence" against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.
Lammy said the persistent cycle of violence by extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank demanded action.
"I have seen for myself the consequences of settler violence. The fear of its victims. The impunity of its perpetrators," said Lammy.
"The Israeli government has a responsibility to intervene and halt these aggressive actions. Their consistent failure to act is putting Palestinian communities and the two-state solution in peril," he said.
The statements come a day after U.K., France, and Canada threatened to initiate “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its genocidal activities in Gaza and the West Bank.
Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, including attacks on a displacement shelter in Gaza City, killed at least 70 Palestinians, mostly women and children. According to Al Jazeera, a pregnant woman was among those killed in the strike on the school turned shelter.
Israel's 19-month-long genocidal war on Gaza has so far killed over 53,339 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded at least 121,034. According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, the updated death toll stands at 61,700, as thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.