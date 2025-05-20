UN says 14,000 children could die in Gaza in next 48 hours due to Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid

UN's humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher on Tuesday said that over 14,000 children could die in Gaza in the next 48 hours if sufficient aid did not reach them in time. Israel's three-month-long blockade of humanitarian aid has pushed the entire population in Gaza into a famine-like situation, resulting in several deaths, mostly children, including infants.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s 'Today' programme, Fletcher remarked that the aid that entered Gaza after Israel allowed "minimal" humanitarian assistance to enter the war-ravaged territory was a “drop in the ocean” and totally inadequate for the population’s needs.

“I want to save as many as these 14,000 babies as we can in the next 48 hours,” Fletcher told the BBC.

Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) had earlier this month said that nearly 2,90,000 children in Gaza are on the brink of death due to Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid.

“At a time when 1.1 million children daily lack the minimum nutritional requirements for survival, this crime is being perpetrated by the ‘Israeli’ occupation using starvation as a weapon, amid shameful international silence,” the GMO had said in a statement.

At least 57 Palestinians have so far starved to death in Gaza, causing international outrage against Israel's alleged weaponisation of starvation, which amounts to a war crime.