Trump tariff threats on EU, Apple, send US futures and global markets skidding

Markets on Wall Street and in Europe declined rapidly early Friday morning after President Donald Trump posted a pair of tariff threats on social media, one aimed at Apple and the other at the European Union.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.5% and Nasdaq futures tumbled 1.7% before the bell. Oil prices fell and Treasury yields sank as well.

Markets took a sharp turn downward after Trump posted on social media that he wants “a straight 50% Tariff” on the EU beginning June 1 because representatives of the bloc have been difficult in negotiations.

European markets fell nearly immediately after Trump's post on his own Truth Social site. Germany’s DAX quickly swung to a 1.9% loss, while the CAC 40 in Paris fell 2.4%. London's FTSE 100 shed 1.1%.