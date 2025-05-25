Four killed in Kyiv region as Russia, Ukraine trade drone fire

KYIV: Russian strikes killed four people overnight in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region, the deputy head of the regional military administration said Sunday.

"Last night, the Khmelnytskyi region came under hostile Russian fire, which resulted in the destruction of civilian infrastructure... Unfortunately, four people were killed," Sergiy Tyurin said in a Telegram post, adding that five people had also been wounded.

AFP journalists heard explosions in the Ukrainian capital, with the head of the city's military administration warning "the night will not be easy".

Russian authorities meanwhile reported that a dozen drones flying towards Moscow had been downed.

The latest fire comes as the two sides pursue their biggest prisoner swap since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The city's mayor earlier said Russia's attack wounded at least 10 people, while he warned residents to stay in shelters.

The capital was "under attack" but "air defences are operating", said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Tymur Tkachenko, Kyiv city's military administration chief, reported "more than a dozen enemy drones" were in airspace around the capital.

"Some of the drones over Kyiv and the surrounding area have already been dealt with. But the new ones are still entering the capital," he wrote on Telegram.

Debris fell on a five-storey residential building, he added.

Overnight attacks were also reported in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

In Moscow, restrictions were imposed on at least four airports, including the main hub Sheremetyevo, the Russian civilian aviation authority said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 12 drones flying towards the Russian capital had been intercepted.