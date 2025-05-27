New Hungarian law could ban Pride events, majority of EU countries urge a rethink

BRUSSELS: A group of 17 European Union countries on Tuesday called on Hungary to revise a new law that allows the government to ban public events by LGBTQ+ communities, as pressure mounts on the country’s populist government over democratic backsliding.

In a declaration, countries including EU heavyweights France, Germany and Spain expressed concern that the law passed in April allows for fines on people organizing or taking part in Pride events, and the use of facial recognition software to identify them.

“We are highly alarmed by these developments, which run contrary to the fundamental values of human dignity, freedom, equality and respect for human rights” enshrined in the EU treaties, they said.

They called on the European Commission — the powerful executive branch that monitors the respect of EU laws — “to expeditiously make full use of the rule of law toolbox at its disposal in case these measures are not revised accordingly.”

The declaration was published on social media as ministers for EU affairs gathered in Brussels for yet more talks on the way that Hungary’s staunchly nationalist government has introduced legislation that its partners see as undermining rule of law standards.

“I think it’s time that we consider the next steps, because this is getting pointless in continuing these hearings,” said Jessica Rosencrantz, the EU affairs minister of Sweden, which signed up to the declaration.