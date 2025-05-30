What comes next in Trump's legal battle over tariffs?

WASHINGTON : A US federal appeals court has temporarily halted a ruling that found many of President Donald Trump's tariffs illegal, but the chance it could ultimately back the original decision looms over the White House.

What is in the US Court of International Trade's original ruling -- which the Trump administration is appealing -- and what options does the administration have?

Which tariffs were affected ?

The three-judge trade court ruled Wednesday that Trump overstepped his authority in imposing blanket tariffs by invoking emergency economic powers.

The judgment -- although temporarily halted -- affected levies unveiled on April 2, which involve a 10-percent tariff on most trading partners and higher rates on dozens of economies including China and the European Union. These higher levels are currently suspended while negotiations take place.

The ruling also applies to tariffs imposed on Canada, Mexico and China over their alleged roles in allowing an influx of drugs into the United States.

But it left intact sector-specific levies like those on steel, aluminum and auto imports.

Why a pause?

The ruling by the little-known court, which has nationwide jurisdiction over tariff and trade disputes, initially gave the White House 10 days to complete the process of unwinding the levies.

But the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday granted a temporary stay "until further notice" while the Trump administration's appeals process plays out.

This means the tariffs can remain in effect for now, while a longer-term outcome is yet to be determined.

National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett told Fox News the administration is "very pleased with the ruling," dubbing it a victory.