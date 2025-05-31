Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50%

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday that he would double steel and aluminum import tariffs to 50 percent from next week, the latest salvo in his trade wars aimed at protecting domestic industries.

"We're going to bring it from 25 percent to 50 percent, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America," he said while addressing workers at a US Steel plant in Pennsylvania.

"Nobody's going to get around that," he added in the speech before blue-collar workers in the battleground state that helped deliver his election victory last year.

Shortly after, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that the elevated rate would also apply to aluminum, with the new tariffs "effective Wednesday, June 4th."

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries alike in moves that have rocked the world trade order and roiled financial markets.

He has also issued sector-specific levies that affect goods such as automobiles.