Famine spreads to two more areas in Sudan, global hunger authority says

‘Extremely high levels of malnutrition’

The war has torn Sudan apart since April 2023. More than 40,000 people have been killed, according to UN figures, but aid groups say the true number could be many times higher. The fighting has driven more than 14 million people from their homes and fueled disease outbreaks.

The latest IPC report said el-Fasher and Kadugli have experienced “a total collapse of livelihoods, starvation, extremely high levels of malnutrition and death.”

Famine is determined in areas where deaths from malnutrition-related causes reach at least two people, or four children under 5, per 10,000; at least one in five people or households severely lack food and face starvation; and at least 30% of children under 5 suffer from acute malnutrition based on a weight-to-height measurement — or 15% based on upper-arm circumference.

The IPC has confirmed famine only a few times, most recently in northern Gaza earlier this year amid Israel’s campaign against Hamas. It also confirmed famine in Somalia in 2011 and South Sudan in 2017 and 2020.

The IPC previously declared famine in five locations in Sudan. Three were sprawling refugee camps near el-Fasher that have emptied as RSF troops advanced, with most people fleeing into el-Fasher or nearby towns. The other locations were in parts of South and West Kordofan provinces that have since also fallen into RSF hands.

The new report warned that towns near el-Fasher, including Tawila, Melit and Tawisha, are at risk of famine.

It said about 375,000 people had been pushed into famine in Darfur and Kordofan as of September, and another 6.3 million people across Sudan face extreme levels of hunger.