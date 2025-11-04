Trump threatened by our campaign: New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

NEW YORK: New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said US President Donald Trump is threatened by his campaign, as the American leader warned voters that the city's "survival" is at risk if the Democratic nominee wins.

"You can clearly see that Donald Trump is threatened by our campaign. He's threatened by it because, like his, we've diagnosed the crisis in working class New Yorkers' lives - the cost of living," Mamdani said in an interview to CNN on election eve Monday.

"But unlike him, we're actually going to deliver on that. And that is a contrast that he can't bear to see, because while he is spending USD 300 million remodelling a White House ballroom, the same amount of money that could provide SNAP benefits for 100,000 New Yorkers," he added.

He made a reference to the American food aid programme that is impacted amid the ongoing government shutdown.

As the New York City mayoral race entered its final lap with New Yorkers going to polls on Election Day Tuesday, Trump warned voters that the city will be a "complete and total economic and social disaster" and "would not survive if Mamdani won the mayoral race".

Trump also officially endorsed former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo for the top city post.

"If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!

"It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don't want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win," Trump said.