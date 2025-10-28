Is Zohran Mamdani the future of US Democrats?

NEW YORK: Zohran Mamdani may not solve all of the beleaguered US Democrats' problems, but the surprise frontrunner in the race for New York mayor does offer hints on how to win back voters and power.

The Democrats -- shut out of power in the White House and both chambers of Congress -- are seen negatively by 63 percent of US voters, according to a July poll in the Wall Street Journal, the party's lowest approval rating in 30 years.

John Kane, a professor of political science at New York University, said the party needs to reconnect with parts of their traditional base, such as lower-income Americans and young voters.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has developed a plan aimed at luring working-class people and young adults, for whom famously expensive New York is becoming harder and harder to call home.

His platform's highlights include a freeze on rent hikes as well as free bus service and day care.

Mamdani's virulent opposition to President Donald Trump has a strong symbolic appeal for a Democratic base "which feels almost entirely powerless in the present moment," Kane told AFP.

He has a more than 10 point lead over his main rival in the November 4 election for mayor, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, a scandal-tainted veteran Democrat who is running as an independent this time.