At least 12 dead after engine fell off UPS plane that crashed, exploded in Kentucky

A chain reaction

The plane with three people aboard crashed about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday as it was departing for Honolulu from UPS Worldport at the Louisville airport.

The crash had a devastating ripple effect, striking and causing smaller explosions at Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and hitting an auto salvage yard, Grade A Auto Parts. Beshear said the child who died was with a parent at the parts business.

Beshear earlier said it was a “blessing” that the plane did not hit a nearby Ford Motor factory or the convention center.

Some people who heard the boom, saw the smoke and smelled burning fuel were still stunned a day later.

“I didn’t know if we were getting attacked. I didn’t know what was going on,” said Summer Dickerson, who works nearby.

Stooges Bar and Grill bartender Kyla Kenady said lights suddenly flickered as she took a beer to a customer on the patio.

“I saw a plane in the sky coming down over top of our volleyball courts in flames,” she said. “In that moment, I panicked. I turned around, ran through the bar screaming, telling everyone that a plane was crashing.”

Manager Lynn Cason said explosions, only about 100 yards (90 meters) away, shook the building three times — “like somebody was bombing us” — but no one there was injured.

“God was definitely with us,” Cason said.

The number of victims is unclear

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on the social platform X on Wednesday evening that the death toll had risen to 12, saying, “Please take a moment to hug your loved ones and check on your neighbors.”

The governor predicted that the death toll would rise, saying authorities were looking for a “handful of other people” but “we do not expect to find anyone else alive.”

Mark Little, chief of the Okolona Fire District in Louisville, said debris would have to be moved and searched, adding: “It will take us quite a while.”

University of Louisville Hospital said two people were in critical condition in the burn unit. Eighteen people were treated and discharged at that hospital or other health care centers.