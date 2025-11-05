'From the old to the new': Mamdani quotes Nehru as he wins historic New York mayoral victory

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has hailed his election triumph as a historic moment that ends a long-standing political dynasty. Quoting former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Mamdani said his victory marked the city’s step “from the old to the new.”

Mamdani made history by defeating political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, alongside Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, in a closely-watched mayoral race.

“Friends, we have toppled a political dynasty,” Mamdani said in his victory speech on Tuesday night. “I wish Andrew Cuomo all the best in private life, but let tonight be the last time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and serves only the few".