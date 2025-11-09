Pakistan commits to 'dialogue' despite Afghan talks falling flat

Pakistan said Sunday it was committed to "dialogue" with Afghanistan despite peace talks ending after deadly violence, with Islamabad stressing its security concerns persist.

The two sides met in Istanbul in an effort to cement a truce agreed on October 19 in Qatar, after dozens of people were killed in cross-border fire between the South Asian nations.

In its first acknowledgement that the negotiations were over, Islamabad said the third round of talks "concluded" on Friday.

"Pakistan remains committed to (the) resolution of bilateral differences through dialogue. However, Pakistan's core concern, i.e. terrorism emanating from Afghanistan needs to be addressed first and foremost," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) that regularly claims deadly attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban deny sheltering the group.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said the Taliban government avoided "taking any measures on (the) ground and tried to back out of the commitments they had undertaken at the first round".