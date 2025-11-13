Dhaka awaits verdict in Sheikh Hasina's crimes against humanity trial on November 17

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal will deliver its verdict on Monday in the case against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who faces five counts of crimes against humanity charges linked to last year’s deadly student-led uprising in Dhaka.

Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for the deposed leader, now in India, accusing her of ordering lethal force against protesters in what became known as the July uprising.

The crackdown, which triggered her downfall and flight across the border, left hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who were the key figures in Hasina’s Awami League government, were also charged.

Both Hasina and Kamal were tried in absentia after being declared fugitives. Al-Mamun later turned approver. According to a UN report in February, as many as 1,400 people may have been killed in the Dhaka unrest, while the government’s own figures cite over 800 deaths and 14,000 injuries.