Red Fort blast clearly 'terrorist attack,' Indians have been very measured in investigation: Marco Rubio

NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the car explosion near Red Fort is 'clearly a terrorist attack' as he commended India for being 'very measured' and 'very professional' in the way it is investigating the deadly incident.

A high-intensity blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday claimed at least 13 lives.

India on Wednesday termed the car explosion a heinous terror incident.

Rubio said Wednesday in remarks to the press in Hamilton, Canada: "Yeah, we're aware of the potential that that holds. But I think the Indians need to be commended; they have been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they're carrying out this investigation." That investigation continues. Clearly, it was a terrorist attack.

"It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people," Rubio said.

(But) I think they're doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation; and I think when they have facts, they'll release those facts, Rubio, who was asked about the Red Fort explosion in Delhi and how concerned he was about rising tensions between India and Pakistan, against the backdrop of the four-day conflict between the two neighbours in May, said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Rubio also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Niagara.