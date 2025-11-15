Climate protesters to rally at COP30's halfway mark

BELEM: Thousands of people are expected to march through the streets of Belem on Saturday, demanding "real solutions" to human-caused global warming as the Brazilian city hosts this year's UN climate talks.

Branded the "Great People's March" by organizers, the rally comes at the halfway point of contentious COP30 negotiations and follows two Indigenous-led protests that disrupted proceedings earlier in the week.

The previous three conferences took place in Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, where activists feared being arrested.

Marchers -- including Indigenous peoples, fishers, youth, and workers -- will gather at a local market at 7:30 am (1030 GMT) and walk roughly 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles), stopping a few blocks short of the COP30 site.

Their demands include "reparations" for damage caused by corporations and governments, especially to marginalized communities.

"Historically, people build the real solutions, so the march aims to denounce the climate crisis but also to present our proposals to the world," Iury Paulino, part of the march's coordination team and a member of the Movement of People Affected by Dams, told AFP.

Although the march route does not reach the COP venue itself, security is likely to remain on high alert.

On Tuesday, Indigenous protesters forced their way into the Parque da Cidade -- the COP30 compound built on the site of a former airport -- clashing with security personnel, some of whom sustained minor injuries.

Then on Friday, dozens of Indigenous protesters blocked the entrance for roughly two hours to spotlight their struggles in the Amazon, prompting high-level interventions to defuse the situation.