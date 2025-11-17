Bangladesh demands India extradite convicted former PM Sheikh Hasina

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry has requested that India hand over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, describing her as a “fugitive accused” following the International Crimes Tribunal’s death sentence against the Awami League leader.

There was no response yet from the Indian side on the extradition request. But after the ICT verdict, the External Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and it has taken note of the verdict.

“India has noted the verdict announced by the 'International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh' concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

In an official letter sent to New Delhi, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry cited the bilateral extradition agreement and said it was an “obligatory responsibility” for India to facilitate Former Prime Minister Hasina’s return to Bangladesh.

"Providing refuge to these individuals, who have been convicted of crimes against humanity, by any other country would be a highly unfriendly act and a disregard for justice,” the letter stated.