Russian strikes kill five in Ukraine, destroy kindergarten

Russian aerial strikes on Monday killed five people and destroyed a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine, authorities said.

Moscow has been intensifying its daily drone and missile barrages in recent months, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and hitting a number of civilian sites ahead of winter.

Three were killed and 13 wounded in a strike on a residential area of Balakliya, a frontline city in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukraine's emergency service said, adding that four children were among those wounded.

First Lady Olena Zelenska slammed the strike.

"The aggressor destroyed several apartment buildings and a kindergarten. An inhuman attack that cannot be justified," she said on social media.

Photos published by the local administration showed a partly damaged Soviet-era apartment block with all of its glass windows blown out.

A later Russian strike killed two other civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the local governor said.