Leftist, far-right candidates go through to Chilean presidential run-off

SANTIAGO: Chile's leftist former labor minister Jeannette Jara and far-right leader Jose Antonio Kast will go head-to-head in a presidential run-off after topping Sunday's first round of voting in an election dominated by violent crime.

With 82.97 percent of the results counted, Jara, a 51-year-old communist running on behalf of an eight-party coalition, won 26.71 percent, compared to 24.12 percent for Kast, the Servel electoral service said.

The election was dominated by deep concern over a surge in murders, kidnappings and extortion widely blamed on foreign crime gangs.

Kast, 59, has vowed to build walls, fences and trenches along Chile's border with Bolivia to keep out migrants from poorer countries to the north, such as Venezuela.

As the results came in, he called for unity and vowed to "rebuild" Chile after four years of center-left rule, which he termed "maybe the worst government in Chile's democratic history."

Jara, a minister under outgoing center-left President Gabriel Boric, has promised to hire more police, lift banking secrecy to tackle organized crime and tackle cost-of-living issues.

Her score was several percentage points below pollsters' predictions, while Kast's exceeded expectations.

Rodrigo Arellano, an analyst at Chile's University for Development, called the results "very bad news" for Jara and said it seemed "unlikely" she could win the December 14 run-off.

"Not only is her vote count low, but the combined total of the opposition candidates is almost more than double hers," he pointed out, blaming anti-incumbent and anti-communist sentiment.

"Don't let fear harden your hearts," Jara appealed to voters, insisting that the answer to crime was not to "come up with ideas, each more radical than the next" and hide behind bulletproof glass -- a dig at Kast's draconian campaign security measures.

Maverick economist Franco Parisi caused surprise by finishing third on 19.42 percent, ahead of ultra-right MP Johannes Kaiser on 13.93 percent and former conservative mayor Evelyn Matthei, the establishment choice, on 12.70 percent.

Parisi refrained from backing either Jara or Kast in the run-off, saying that they both needed to go look for new voters "on the street."

Chileans also voted for members of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate on Sunday.