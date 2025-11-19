Bangladesh HC orders committee to review security for courts, judges after Hasina's death penalty verdict

Lawyer Mehedi Hasan filed the writ while two fellow lawyers told the court that the authorities had failed to ensure adequate security for judges, their courtrooms and residences across subordinate civil and criminal courts and tribunals.

They referred to past incidents, including the killing of two judges in 2005 by Islamist militants, and the recent murder of Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge's son, as ominous signs for the judiciary.

Also, since the ouster of the Hasina government on August 5, 2024, the security in court premises appears to be of major concern as several arrested Awami League leaders, party members and defending lawyers were assaulted during their court appearance.

The Dhaka Tribune on Wednesday headlined a report 'Security concerns grow at Dhaka's lower courts,' which drew attention to a November 11 letter by Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) seeking enhanced security at Dhaka's lower courts pointing out the growing panic among judges, lawyers, court staff and litigants.

The CMM noted that judges in particular often needed to work late hours, and they needed safe passage when returning home.

The Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, in a recent statement, had demanded improved security for judges nationwide, following the killing of the judge's son during an attack at his residence in northwestern Rajshahi earlier in the month.

Son of Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahman was stabbed to death at his residence on November 13 while his wife was critically injured in the attack.

A wave of arson and crude bomb attacks since November 10 at multiple locations across Dhaka and elsewhere targeting public transport; institutions linked to interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, including several branches of his Grameen Bank, his advisory council members and the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) has sparked public anxiety.

Meanwhile, secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said, "We are living in a state of instability."

BNP is one of the major political parties now in the changed political landscape in absence of Hasina's now disbanded Awami League.