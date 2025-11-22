G20 is at risk and struggling to resolve global crises: French President Emmanuel Macron

JOHANNESBURG: The G20 group of major world economies is "at risk" as it struggles to tackle international crises, French President Emmanuel Macron told a summit boycotted by the United States Saturday.

Macron was among two dozen world leaders at South Africa's G20 summit marked by the absence of President Donald Trump, who is at loggerheads with Pretoria on a range of issues.

"The G20 may be coming to the end of a cycle," the French leader told the gathering in Johannesburg.

"We are living in a moment of geopolitics in which we are struggling to resolve major crises together around this table, including with members who are not present today," Macron said.