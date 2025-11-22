In meeting with Mamdani, Trump repeats claim he solved conflict between India and Pakistan

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has again claimed to have solved the conflict between India and Pakistan, repeating his assertion during a meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office.

Mamdani flew to Washington DC for his first meeting with Trump in the White House on Friday.

Trump said he enjoyed the meeting, which he described as great.

During remarks in the Oval Office, with Mamdani standing next to him, Trump repeated his claim that he solved the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

"I did eight peace deals of countries, including India and Pakistan, he said.