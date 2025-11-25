Afghanistan vows 'appropriate' response after Pakistan strikes kill 10

The raids were carried out by drones and aircraft, according to Mustaghfir Gurbuz, a spokesman for the governor of Khost.

In Jige Mughalgai, near the Pakistan frontier, an AFP correspondent saw residents searching through the rubble of a collapsed house and preparing graves for victims.

"The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns this violation and reiterates that defending its airspace, territory, and people is its legitimate right, and it will respond appropriately at the right time," Mujahid said in a separate statement.

The Pakistani military did not comment on the strikes when contacted by AFP.

The bombardment follows a suicide attack Monday that targeted the headquarters of Pakistan's paramilitary Federal Constabulary force in Peshawar, killing three officers and wounding 11 others.

No group has claimed responsibility, but state broadcaster PTV reported the attackers were Afghan nationals and President Asif Zardari blamed the "foreign-backed Fitna al-Khawarij" -- Islamabad's term for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants it accuses of operating from Afghan soil.

Another suicide blast in the Pakistan capital Islamabad this month killed 12 people and was claimed by a faction of the Pakistan Taliban, which shares the same ideology as the Afghan Taliban.

Islamabad blamed a militant cell which was "guided at every step by the... high command based in Afghanistan" for the capital attack.