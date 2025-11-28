Israeli forces kill at least ten in southern Syria raid

DAMASCUS: Israeli forces in southern Syria raided a village and opened fire when they were confronted by residents on Friday, killing at least 10, Syrian officials said, as Israel fights on a number of fronts while the shaky ceasefire in Gaza moves forward.

Syria’s foreign ministry said in a statement Friday that the attack was “a horrific massacre” and said women and children were among those killed.

The Syrian state news agency SANA said Israeli forces entered the village of Beit Jin aiming to detain local men and opened heavy fire after protests by residents. Dozens of families fled the area.

Israel said Friday it conducted an operation following intelligence information to apprehend suspects from Jamaa Islamiya, or Islamic Group, operating in Beit Jin to attack Israeli civilians. During the raid, several militants fired at Israeli troops, injuring half a dozen soldiers who were evacuated to a hospital, the military said.