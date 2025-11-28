Trump vows ‘permanent pause’ on migration from 'Third World' nations after killing by Afghan migrant

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday he planned to suspend migration from what he called "third world countries" and deport foreign nationals who are a "security risk" as his administration intensified crackdown on immigration in the wake of the killing of a National Guard member by an Afghan national.

The Trump administration said it will conduct a "rigorous" re-examination of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from every country of concern.

The new guidance came in the wake of the tragic shooting of US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24 by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

"Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He said he would end all federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens in the country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.

Trump asserted that these goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorised and illegal Autopen approval process.

"Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for - You won't be here for long!" he said.

Trump announced on Thursday during a call with service members on Thanksgiving that Beckstrom had died of her injuries. Wolfe remained in critical condition.