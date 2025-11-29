What the open letter on AI sent by over thousand Amazon employees to its CEO actually says

Over a thousand of Amazon employees have signed an open letter issuing dire warnings about the company's move toward AI.

The employees said the all-costs-justified, warp-speed approach to AI development will do staggering damage to democracy, to their jobs and to the earth.

The letter uplodaded on the Amazon Climate Justice website reads thus:

Dear Andy Jassy and S-team,

In recent years, tech leaders have accelerated their race to build the most powerful AI first. “Sink or swim,” “AI is not going anywhere,” and “work with it or be replaced” have become mantras in workspaces at Amazon and beyond.

We, the undersigned Amazon employees, have serious concerns about this aggressive rollout during the global rise of authoritarianism and our most important years to reverse the climate crisis. We believe that the all-costs-justified, warp-speed approach to AI development will do staggering damage to democracy, to our jobs, and to the earth.

We’re the workers who develop, train, and use AI, so we have a responsibility to intervene. Here’s why we’re sounding the alarm: