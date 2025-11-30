Bangladesh says Hasina's extradition issue 'alone' won't deter ties with India

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday said it expects the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India at the "earliest", but stressed that the "issue alone" would not stand as a barrier in bilateral ties with New Delhi.

The interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain made the remarks while talking to diplomatic reporters based in Dhaka.

"I think our (bilateral) relations won't (be) stuck on one issue alone," he said, when asked if better relations with New Delhi could be expected unless India repatriates the disposed Bangladesh premier.

Hossain, however, said that since Hasina was now a declared convict, Bangladesh "expects her repatriation from India at the earliest possible time."

The former premier was sentenced to death in absentia on November 17 by a special tribunal for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.

The student-led violent street protest termed the July Uprising toppled Hasina's Awami League regime on August 5, 2024, following which she took refuge in India.

She was earlier declared a fugitive by a Bangladeshi court.