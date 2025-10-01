Europe's relationship with Israel falters as outrage over Gaza war grows

Pro-Palestinian protests have grown, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, which monitors worldwide conflicts. From December to April there were 780 protests across Europe. That has grown to 2,066 in the last five months, an average of at least 15 a day, said researcher Ciro Murillo.

The protests cut across parties and include members of Europe’s large Muslim communities, an important voting bloc in countries like France and Germany.

In the past six months there were only 51 pro-Israel protests in Europe, about half of them in Germany. ACLED data showed a steep drop in public support for Israel starting a few months after the war began.

Speaking at the U.N. two days after Meloni, Netanyahu seemed to acknowledge the turn.

“Sure, in the days immediately following Oct. 7, many ... supported Israel. But that support quickly evaporated when Israel did what any self-respecting nation would do in the wake of such a savage attack,” he told world leaders.

Israel’s deep ties with Europe

With a shared birth in the aftermath of World War II, Israel and the European Union are intricately interwoven.

Almost all Jewish Israelis trace their heritage to either the broader Middle East or the Jewish communities of Europe laid waste to by pogroms in the Russian empire and the genocidal Third Reich of Germany.

“Israel is from Europe, and anyone who fails to admit it or understand it doesn’t really understand this country,” said Sharon Pardo, a professor at Ben-Gurion University and author of a book on European-Israeli relations, “Uneasy Neighbors.”

Strategic practicality drove Israel towards Europe, even if many considered it “a continent of murderers,” Pardo said. Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, began building long-standing economic, political and cultural ties with Europe. Today the EU is Israel’s top trading partner.

“These were the immediate markets for Israeli agriculture, this was the market for weapons for Israel,” Pardo said.

But the embrace by Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, of far-right European parties has antagonized the European political establishment.

“Netanyahu’s Israel is an anti-European Union country, a Euro-skeptic country that does its utmost to harm the European integration project,” Pardo said.

Criticism of Israel rises as war in Gaza grinds on

The shocking violence of Oct. 7, 2023, ignited an outpouring of support from European leaders.

Ursula von der Leyen, the EU’s political chief, visited a still-smoldering kibbutz days later and met with Netanyahu. She pledged EU support for Israel.

But nearly two years later, Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Saar, accused her of “empowering a terrorist organization” with her surprise call for the EU to increase pressure on Israel to halt the war.