Pressure grows in Germany to sanction Israel over Gaza war

"Germany is under increasing pressure from several directions," said Mariam Salehi, a researcher in international politics at Berlin's Free University.

"It is coming from political partners within the European Union... but also from civil society within Germany and internationally."

Questioning support for Israel has long been a huge taboo in Germany, given the Nazis' murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust.

Former chancellor Angela Merkel described Israel's national security as part of Germany's "Staatsraeson" -- an enduring core state interest that trumps other political consideration.

Given that history, it came as a shock to many when her former foreign and security policy adviser Christoph Heusgen late last month also suggested a change of course.

Heusgen, who also served as Germany's ambassador to the UN, warned that Israel risked becoming an "apartheid state" if it continues its policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and called on Berlin to recognise a Palestinian state.

'Never again'

Remembrance of the Nazis' atrocities and the theme "never again" have long been central features of German politics -- but many critics argue it is time to reassess what that phrase really means.

"As it is currently interpreted, (Germany's) responsibility is assumed towards the state of Israel, but it could also be interpreted differently," Salehi said.

"It could be seen as the responsibility towards international law, the international rules-based order, the promise that genocide must never happen again."