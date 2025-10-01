Israel bombs school, refugee camp, drinking water facility in Gaza City, killing at least 16 Palestinians

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Israel pressed its offensive in Gaza on Wednesday, with at least 16 Palestinians reported killed across the strip as the world awaited Hamas’ response to US President Donald Trump’s plan for the embattled territory.

The dead included people who had sought refuge in a school sheltering the displaced in Gaza City. Al-Falah school in the city’s eastern Zeitoun neighborhood was hit twice, minutes apart, according to officials at Al-Ahli Hospital.

Among the casualties were first responders, they said. Five Palestinians were killed later on Wednesday morning, when a strike hit people gathered around a drinking water tank on the western side of Gaza City, the same hospital said.

Also in Gaza City, the Shifa Hospital said it received the body of a man killed in a strike on his apartment west of the city.

Israeli strikes also hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing a husband and wife, the Al-Awda hospital said. Another man was killed in a separate strike in the Bureij refugee camp, according to the same hospital.

A funeral was planned for Yahya Barzaq, a journalist working for Turkish broadcast outlet TRT who was killed in a strike in Gaza on Tuesday, according to the broadcaster.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the killed journalist or Wednesday’s strikes.