Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians approaches Gaza despite Israel's 'intimidation tactics'

TUNIS: A flotilla bound for Gaza with aid for the war-battered Palestinian territory said on Wednesday that it would continue its course despite what it called "intimidation tactics" by the Israeli military.

A flotilla of approximately 45 vessels carrying activists and politicians, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg and Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, departed Spain last month with the aim of breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza, which has caused a famine resulting in hundreds of deaths.

"In the early hours of this morning, Israeli occupation naval forces launched an intimidatory operation against the Global Sumud Flotilla," the organisers said in a statement as the vessels approached waters off Egypt, where previous attempts have been intercepted.

Spain and Italy, both of which have sent naval vessels to escort the flotilla, have urged the ships to stop travelling towards Israel's declared exclusion zone off Gaza.

After departing Spain, the flotilla stopped in Tunisia for 10 days, where organisers said it was targeted in two drone attacks, before resuming its journey on 15 September.

One of the flotilla's main vessels, the Alma "was aggressively circled by an Israeli warship for several minutes" the group, whose name means "steadfastness" in Arabic, said in the statement.