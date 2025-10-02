Israeli strikes kill at least 52 in Gaza, including Doctors Without Borders staffer

NUSEIRAT: Israeli strikes killed at least 52 people across Gaza on Thursday, the territory's civil defence agency and hospitals said, including an employee of the French charity Doctors Without Borders.

The civil defence agency, a rescue force which operates under Hamas authority, said the deaths were caused "by continuous Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip since dawn," specifying that 10 people, including at least one child, were killed in Gaza City.

Several hospitals confirmed to AFP that they had received 10 bodies in Gaza City, 14 in central Gaza, and 28 in the territory's south.

They reported that some were killed in air strikes, others by drone fire and shootings. Asked for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the matter.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis reported nearly 30 deaths, including 14 killed by "Israeli gunfire" targeting Palestinians waiting for food distribution in the Al-Tina and Morag areas.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah said it had received nine bodies after several strikes on nearby areas.

An AFP photographer saw several corpses, some wrapped in white shrouds, in the hospital morgue as relatives mourned nearby.