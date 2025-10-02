Rescuers search for 59 people trapped under collapsed Indonesian school

SIDOARJO: Rescuers searching for people trapped under a collapsed school in Indonesia on Thursday are hoping to dig a tunnel, at the risk of destabilising the rubble, to reach an estimated 59 still missing.

Part of the multi-storey boarding school on the main island of Java suddenly gave way on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers.

School records showed 91 people were buried under the rubble, according to the National Disaster and Mitigation Agency, and at least five people have been confirmed dead.

Around 59 people remained trapped as of Wednesday night, agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Thursday, cautioning that the data was "dynamic and changing" as some people who survived the incident have not yet come forward.

Distraught and tearful families waited anxiously near the site for news of their loved ones. Local residents near the school offered the families to stay in their homes as they waited, AFP saw.

"I've been here since day-1. I am hoping for the best news, that my brother survives. I am still hopeful," said Maulana Bayu Rizky Pratama, whose 17-year-old brother is missing.

"It's been four days, I hope my brother will be found soon. I feel sad thinking of him being down there for four days," the 28-year-old added.

Rescuers pulled five survivors from the rubble on Wednesday as frantic parents demanded searchers speed up efforts to find dozens of children believed to still be trapped.

Abdul Hanan, whose 14-year-old son is missing, said children under the rubble had been crying for help.

"The rescue operation must be accelerated," he urged.

Investigations into the cause of the collapse in the town of Sidoarjo are ongoing, but initial signs point to substandard construction, experts have said.