Trump offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has signed an order vowing to defend key ally Qatar against attacks, the White House said Wednesday, in an extraordinary move following Israeli strikes on the Gulf state last month.

The Israeli strike angered Washington and spurred Trump to push Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into accepting a Gaza peace deal this week -- and apologizing personally to Qatar.

"The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty or critical infrastructure of the state of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States," said Trump's executive order.

"In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures -- including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military -- to defend the interests of the United States and of the state of Qatar."

The order was signed on Monday, the same day that Trump unveiled his 20-point peace plan for Gaza, but first appeared on the White House website on Wednesday.

Qatar's foreign ministry hailed Trump's move.

It said in a statement that the country "welcomes the signing of the US president's executive order recognizing attacks on its territory as a threat to American peace and security."

The agreement is unusual because it effectively pledges to protect one US ally against another.

It comes after an Israeli strike on the key US regional ally on September 9, targeting officials from the Palestinian armed group Hamas who were discussing a US peace proposal for the war in Gaza.

Qatar is one of the main mediators between Israel and Hamas.