Pakistan govt, protesters sign agreement to end violent protests in PoK

ISLAMABAD: After days of violent unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the federal government and protesters on Saturday signed an agreement to end the ongoing demonstrations that have left at least 10 people dead and hundreds injured.
The violence disrupted the region’s peace following a strike that began on 29 September, after talks broke down between officials and leaders of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), a representative body of protesters.
The protesters had issued a charter of 38 demands, urging the authorities to accept them or face protests on the streets. When their demands were not met, demonstrations erupted, leading to violent clashes with police that resulted in at least 10 deaths, including three police officers.
Hundreds of policemen and civilians were injured during the protests.
As the unrest escalated, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dispatched a high-powered delegation to Muzaffarabad on Wednesday to negotiate a solution.
The delegation, led by former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, held extensive discussions over two consecutive days, concluding around midnight.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry announced on social media that an agreement had been reached between the two sides.
“The negotiating delegation has signed the final agreement with the Action Committee. The protesters are returning to their homes. All roads have been reopened. This is a victory for peace,” he posted on X.
The copy of the agreement shared by Chaudhry detailed a 25-point document to end the protest, including compensation for those killed during the violence and registering cases of terrorism related to incidents resulting in the deaths of police personnel and protesters.
The federal government also agreed to establish two additional intermediate and secondary educational boards for the Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions in PoK.
It was decided that the local government would allocate funds within 15 days for the implementation of health cards providing free treatment to patients, and that MRI and CT scan machines would be provided, in phases, at each district of PoK by the federal government.
Additionally, the federal government pledged PKR 10 billion for the improvement of the electricity system in PoK.
The size of the cabinet in PoK will be reduced to 20 ministers and advisors, and the number of administrative secretaries will not exceed 20 at any given time.
Several departments will be merged to streamline the government.
It was agreed that the Government of Pakistan will conduct a feasibility study for the construction of two tunnels on the Neelum Valley road: Kahori/Kamser (3.7 km) and Chaplani (0.6 km).
A high-powered committee comprising legal and constitutional experts will also deliberate on the issue of members of the PoK Assembly.
Steps will be taken for the construction of an international airport at Mirpur.
Furthermore, taxes on property transfers will be aligned with those in Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within three months.
A monitoring and implementation committee will be established to oversee the agreement’s execution.
Friday marked the fifth consecutive day of shutdown, with public transport paralysed. Only motorcycles and a few private vehicles were visible on some roads.
The communications blackout, imposed on Sunday, persisted, causing growing resentment among residents.