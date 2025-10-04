Pakistan govt, protesters sign agreement to end violent protests in PoK

ISLAMABAD: After days of violent unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the federal government and protesters on Saturday signed an agreement to end the ongoing demonstrations that have left at least 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

The violence disrupted the region’s peace following a strike that began on 29 September, after talks broke down between officials and leaders of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), a representative body of protesters.

The protesters had issued a charter of 38 demands, urging the authorities to accept them or face protests on the streets. When their demands were not met, demonstrations erupted, leading to violent clashes with police that resulted in at least 10 deaths, including three police officers.

Hundreds of policemen and civilians were injured during the protests.

As the unrest escalated, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dispatched a high-powered delegation to Muzaffarabad on Wednesday to negotiate a solution.

The delegation, led by former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, held extensive discussions over two consecutive days, concluding around midnight.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry announced on social media that an agreement had been reached between the two sides.

“The negotiating delegation has signed the final agreement with the Action Committee. The protesters are returning to their homes. All roads have been reopened. This is a victory for peace,” he posted on X.