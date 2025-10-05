Death toll from Indonesia school collapse rises to 37; 26 still missing

SIDOARJO: The death toll from an Indonesian school collapse rose to 37 on Sunday, officials said, as rescuers recovered more victims buried under the rubble. Part of the multi-storey building on Indonesia's Java island suddenly collapsed on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers.

"As of Sunday morning, the number of recovered victims was 141 people. 104 were in safe condition, 37 were dead," national search and rescue agency operations director Yudhi Bramantyo said in a statement. He added that 26 people were still missing. The death toll included a body part that rescuers retrieved from the rubble on Saturday, Yudhi said.

The recovery operation was around "60 percent" complete, national disaster agency official Budi Irawan told reporters, adding that he hoped it would be concluded soon.