Gaza civil defence says at least 57 killed in Israeli strikes since dawn as Trump urges Israel to halt attacks

GAZA: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli bombardment had killed at least 57 people since dawn on Saturday, even after US President Donald Trump urged Israel to halt its attacks on the territory.

"The death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardment since dawn today stands at 57, including 40 in Gaza City alone," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency under Hamas authority, told AFP.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

Bassal said the victims in Gaza City included 18 people who were killed in an Israeli strike targeting the home of the Abdul Aal family in the city's Al-Tuffa neighbourhood.

Mohammed Abu Salmiya, head of Gaza's main Al-Shifa Hospital, had earlier told AFP that at least 39 people had been killed since dawn, including dozens in Gaza City.

"Since President Trump called on Israel to stop bombing Gaza, Israel has actually escalated its attacks," said Mahmud Al-Ghazi, 39, a resident of Al-Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza City.

"Today, Israel bombed several homes full of civilians, like the Abdul Aal family home...The shelling continues with artillery and drones dropping bombs on civilians' homes and directly targeting people," he said.

"Who will stop Israel now? We need the negotiations to move faster to stop this genocide and the ongoing bloodshed," he added.

Israeli media reported that the military had shifted to a defensive posture in Gaza following Trump's call, though the military did not confirm this to AFP.