Israel continues bombing Gaza despite Trump's order; at least 16 Palestinians, including 2 aid seekers killed today

Israel on Sunday continued attacks across Gaza, killing at least 16 Palestinians, including two aid seekers, despite its primary ally, US President Donald Trump's order to "immediately" halt the bombing

Another Palestinian died of hunger on Sunday, bringing the death toll from Israel-induced starvation in Gaza to 460, including 154 children. According to the territory's Health Ministry, at least 182 deaths, including that of 39 children, have been recorded since the UN-backed global hunger monitor, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, declared famine in Gaza in August this year.

"We’re on the brink, and we don’t know whether one will die of a strike or starvation,” said Mahmoud Hashem, a Palestinian father of five, who is forced to shelter in a tent in the centre of Gaza City, reported Associated Press.

Israel's continuous attacks on Gaza came as a team of Israeli negotiators prepared to depart for Egypt Sunday night for scheduled talks with Palestinian group Hamas regarding the exchange of prisoners as part of a plan pushed by Trump.

Hamas and Israeli negotiators will hold talks in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday. Confirming the talks, Cairo said it would be hosting a delegation from Hamas for talks on "the ground conditions and details of the exchange of all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners."

Ahead of the talks, Hamas on Sunday called for a swift start to the prisoner exchange, stressing that the group is keen to reach an agreement to immediately end Israel's genocidal war.

"Hamas is very keen to reach an agreement to end the war and immediately begin the prisoner exchange process in accordance with the field conditions," a senior Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity.