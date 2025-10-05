Israel, Hamas prepare for negotiations in Egypt ahead of possible ceasefire

CAIRO: Israel and Hamas prepared for indirect negotiations in Egypt on Monday, as hopes for a possible ceasefire began to build and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a truce and hostage release could take shape this week.

The negotiations will take place after President Donald Trump welcomed the militant group’s statement it has accepted some elements of the U.S. plan. Israel had previously said it supported the new U.S. effort to end the war.

Egypt will host delegations from Israel and Hamas on Monday to discuss the proposed exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, the country’s foreign ministry said. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is also joining the talks, according to an Egyptian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to brief reporters.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the current situation is “the closest we’ve come to getting all of the hostages released.”

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,’’ he described two phases after Hamas accepts Trump’s framework: the hostages are released and Israel pulls back to the “yellow line,” where it was in August 2024.

International support for a ceasefire grows

The foreign ministers of eight Muslim-majority countries issued a joint statement Sunday welcoming steps toward a possible ceasefire.

In backing Hamas’ willingness to hand over the running of Gaza to a transitional committee, the ministers called for an “immediate launch of negotiations to agree on mechanisms to implement the proposal.”

They also underlined their commitment to the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza, unifying Gaza and the West Bank, and reaching an agreement on security leading to a “full Israeli withdrawal” from Gaza.

Rubio noted that these decisions regarding a governing structure or international group to manage Gaza can take place simultaneously with the first step of the ceasefire, an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel.

“That’s the part that I think is going to be a little tougher to work through, but that’s what’s going to provide permanency to the end of the conflict,” he said.