Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from sending National Guard troops to Oregon

A federal judge on Sunday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying any National Guard units to Oregon, after a legal whirlwind that began hours earlier when the president sent California troops to Portland to protect federal buildings from ongoing protests.

During a hastily called evening telephone hearing, US District Judge Karin Immergut granted the temporary restraining order sought by California and Oregon.

A day earlier, the same judge temporarily blocked the administration from deploying Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. But on Sunday, the president moved to send National Guard troops to the state from neighboring California and then from Texas.

Immergut, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, issued her second, more sweeping order late Sunday after she upbraided the federal government's attorney and questioned how the move to send the California and Texas troops to Oregon was not "in direct contravention of the order that was issued yesterday."

The White House did not immediately comment on the judge's decision.

Small protests have been going on nightly outside Portland's immigration processing facility since Trump's second term began in January. There have been occasional flare-ups, including in June, but for weeks the demonstrations attracted only a few dozen people — until the Trump administration mobilised the Oregon National Guard on Sept. 28 over Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek's wishes.